Rural American Show: Oct 22-23
An event for the whole family at the Valley City Eagles Club, Valley City, North Dakota, will provide entertainment, shopping, education and more.
Wyatt Fernow of Enderlin, North Dakota said some of the highlights will include self defense classes for the ladies, gun and ammo show in the basement, professional speakers on everything from grazing to donkeys, and so much more.
The event is an annual farm tradeshow for smaller operations, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Friday Oct 22
10 am to 7 pm – Vendor booths open
10 am to 4 pm Bluegrass music workshops
10 am livestock nutrition panel with Dr. Andrew Peterson, DVM, NDSU Extension specialist
11 am Gail Pederson, Be Well Healing Arts PLLC
1 pm Lee Mankse with “Management of the Grassland Below Ground Processes”
1 pm Police and k9 Operations
2 pm Weapons Familiarization
3 pm Michael Martin presenting “Mules and Donkeys in Western Civilization”
3 pm Ladies Awareness and Self Defense
6 pm Nathan Sayler, Aviation Roundtable
7 pm Pastor Michael Flechsit speaking on “Kingdoms at War/Actual demon encounters” ($10 per ticket)
7 to 9 pm a concert and dance featuring Monroe Doctrine.
Saturday, Oct. 23
9 am to 4 pm vendors will be open
10 am to 3 pm Bluegrass music workshops,
9 am Livestock nutrition panel – Dr. Andrew Peterson, DVM
11 am LeAnn Harner, Dakota Goat Association
11 am Police and k9 operations
12 noon – lunch and learn with Jim Dunkel, Estate Planning
1 pm Lee Mankse, NDSU Extension, Management of the Grassland below Ground Processes
2 pm LeAnn Harner, Dakota Goat Association
3 pm Michael Martin, Mules and Donkeys in Western Civilization
3 pm Pastor Michael Flechsit speaking on “Kingdoms at War/Actual demon encounters” ($10 per ticket)
7 pm concert (ballroom) Seth Mulder and Midnight Run ($25 per ticket).
Go to the Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering Spot Facebook page for more information.
