Rural Leadership North Dakota Seeks Participants for 10th Class

North Dakota State University Extension’s Rural Leadership North Dakota (RLND) Program began 20 years ago to develop agricultural and community leaders. This year, RLND is looking for participants for Class X, which begins in November.

“Rural Leadership North Dakota is the premier statewide leadership program in North Dakota,” says Katie Tyler, NDSU RLND program director. “If you are seeking a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about yourself, the state, country and world to help move North Dakota forward, we would love to welcome you to Class X of the RLND program.”

The 18-month leadership development program includes seven in-state seminars with experts; tours of agricultural and community businesses and three out-of-state trips (Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis in 2024) to meet with agricultural, business and government leaders; and a trip to another country (destination to be determined) in 2025 to learn about international agricultural and community issues. Previous classes visited Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Thailand, Vietnam, Chile and Spain.

The program helps participants to enhance leadership skills, such as thinking critically and creatively, communicating effectively, self-awareness, decision making, strategic planning and managing conflict. Participants also learn about agricultural and rural policy, the agricultural economy and future trends that could affect North Dakota, finding innovative ways to fund local and regional development projects, marketing, civic engagement, the value of coalitions and partnerships, industry and community advocacy, and how to work with the state Legislature.

In addition, participants create a network of contacts and resources they can continue to tap into for ideas, answers and support long after they graduate from the program.

Tuition for the RLND program is $4,000 which covers most meals, hotels and travel expenses, such as buses during in-state seminars and airfare to out-of-state seminars. Participants are responsible for their travel costs to in-state seminars and points of departure for out-of-state seminars.

The deadline to apply for RLND Class X (2023-25) is May 15. Applicants must have been a North Dakota resident for at least one year and be able to attend all seminars.

For more information, to apply or to nominate someone for the class, visit the NDSU RLND website at ndsu.ag/ApplyRLND , send an email to ndsu.ruralleadership@ndsu.edu or call 701-231-5640. Stay up to date with current RLND events by following the Rural Leadership North Dakota Facebook page.

One hundred sixty-six people from 83 communities in 39 counties have participated in RLND since the program began in November 2003.

The deadline to apply for NDSU Rural Leadership North Dakota Class X is May 15. NDSU | Courtesy photo

–NDSU Extension