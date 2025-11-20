Rural Prosperity Nebraska helps Verdigre envision a brighter future

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Stacy Miller (second from left) discusses opportunities for growth and expansion in Verdigre with fellow residents at the June Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process meeting. | Jordan Rasmussen | Rural Prosperity Nebraska 20251118-verdigre-01-nt

Residents of Verdigre, Nebraska, spent the summer working together to shape a clearer vision for their future. Through the Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process, a community development program facilitated by Rural Prosperity Nebraska, community members have been identifying local strengths, setting priorities and turning their ideas into action.

“It takes a community to grow a community,” said Heidi Ruzicka, the village clerk.

During three summer meetings, Verdigre residents participated in discussions designed to explore the growth opportunities for the village. Surveys, data walks and guided conversations helped identify what makes Verdigre strong and where it could become stronger. The team noted the community’s pride and connectedness as key assets, but also recognized challenges such as limited housing, child-care barriers and a lack of gathering spaces.

Facilitated by Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educators, the Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process guides participants through conversations that explore which initiatives have worked in the past, which can work and next steps. The goal is for Nebraskans to recognize what makes their communities unique, then create plans that meet resident needs and encourage action for growth.

“It’s very important that we go through this step,” said Stacy Miller, Knox County’s director of tourism and economic development. “It brought the people together. It brought them to the table so they could speak their thoughts of what they think the community needs and how each of them can be a part of it.”

The program in Verdigre encouraged open participation — residents spoke of projects that include starting a local investment club, building a community wellness center and creating a historical walk along their main street. By the program’s end, participants had formed action teams to move the ideas forward.

A mural near Fourth and Main streets in Verdigre highlights the focus of the Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process.

“There are new people coming to town, and if everybody has their own talents and their individual gifts, we need to reach out to these people,” Miller said. “People want to get involved, but if you don’t ask them, and you don’t tell them, how they can get involved?”

Ruzicka said an unexpected outcome of the conversations was the feeling of hope that the community will continue to survive and thrive.

“ECAP works best when a community brings energy and openness to the table — and that’s what Verdigre did,” said Jordan Rasmussen, the Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educator who worked with the community. “They came ready to listen to and learn from each other. Their willingness to collaborate across generations and interests is what makes ECAP successful, and that what’s setting Verdigre up for long-term progress.”

The long-term impact of the process became clear to Miller when a group visited Plainview last fall. The neighboring town participated in the program in 2018.

“I didn’t understand what ECAP was or what the benefits were until we went on a tour to Plainview,” she said. “They went through the ECAP process, and they identified those priorities, and they’re coming to fruition. They have housing; they have new businesses opening on Main Street; they’re working on a new community center. At their park, they turned their tennis court into a pickleball court. I made the connection. I understood why it’s important, because you have to be prepared. And I saw how it came to fruition there.”

For Miller, visiting a fellow ECAP community highlighted what is possible when residents work together with a shared goal — and it reminded her that meaningful change takes time.

“None of this stuff happens overnight,” she said.

Crofton, a fellow Knox County town, is launching the process in their community, discussing how to develop a vision plan and create the capacity for community growth and development.

For Verdigre, the program has been more than a planning exercise — it has been a turning point. The process helped residents strengthen their connections with one another, focus their efforts for collaborative growth and imagine new ways to make the village an even better place to live.

Rural Prosperity Nebraska brings together Nebraska Extension professionals, faculty from across the University of Nebraska system and community leaders to help rural communities prosper. Rural Prosperity Nebraska is housed within the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Learn more.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln