Rural Prosperity Nebraska opens submission window to host entrepreneurship conference

Participants at the 2025 CEC Conference gather for a photo op in North Platte’s Canteen District on Day 1 of the conference. | PC Russell Schaffer 838A7139-E

Rural Prosperity Nebraska is now accepting proposals from Nebraska communities interested in hosting the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Conference in April 2026 or April 2027.

Nebraska’s only annual “walking conference” gathers local leaders, business owners and economic developers from across the state to explore how rural communities cultivate entrepreneurship, strengthen local economies and inspire innovation within their towns — and keep the momentum going.

Unlike traditional conferences, CEC sessions are held inside local businesses — downtown shops, restaurants, civic spaces — giving participants an authentic glimpse into the vitality and culture of the host town’s business environment.

Each year, between 100 and 150 participants from Nebraska and surrounding states collaborate to share ideas, strategies and successes from their rural communities.

Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension Educator Ben Dutton, who is leading the search, said hosting CEC offers more than just an economic boost.

“It’s a powerful way for communities to showcase their leadership, creativity and hospitality,” Dutton said. “Hosting the CEC Conference puts your community on the map as a place where people are working together to build something special. It’s about pride of place and inspiring others to imagine what’s possible in their own corner of rural Nebraska.”

To be considered, communities should have a walkable downtown, a mix of local venues and strong community leadership. Selected towns will work with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and other planning partners to co-create a conference that feels local and authentic. Hosts will also be asked to help coordinate volunteers, share success stories, and raise at least $5,000 in local sponsorships.

Preference for the 2026 conference is given to communities located on the eastern half of the state, while 2027 proposals are open to all Nebraska towns. Recent previous hosts have included North Platte (2025), Sidney (2024), Valentine (2023) and Columbus (2022).

Proposals are due August 8, 2025 to Dutton. For full details and submission instructions, visit the Rural Prosperity Nebraska website .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln