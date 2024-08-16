Rural volunteer leaders invited to participate in community development gathering Sept. 17-18 in Miles City

BOZEMAN — Rural volunteer leaders from communities across Montana are invited to participate in a community development gathering set for Sept. 17-18 in Miles City.

The event, called “The Road Show,” will bring experts in rural resources to facilitate connections and knowledge sharing with Montana’s small-town leaders. It also features speakers from rural communities who will share successes, opportunities and resources available from regional and state agencies and nonprofits. The Reimagining Rural program, an initiative from Montana State University Extension, and the Montana Department of Commerce’s Montana Main Street Program are co-hosting the event.

The Road Show will take place at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds Event Center located at 42 Garryowen Road in Miles City. The registration fee is $50.

The vision for Reimagining Rural stems from hands-on Extension work, according to Jennifer Anderson, MSU Extension community vitality associate specialist and event planner.

“Our daily interaction with rural people makes us passionate about the success of our small towns and those who call them home,” Anderson said. “We recognized a need to create a space where small towns could gather, share, learn and be inspired to dream big; that’s Reimagining Rural. The Road Show will help foster connections and inspiration for rural leaders to dream big and take on significant projects.”

Since its inception in 2019, more than 50 of Montana’s small towns have participated in Reimagining Rural. Communities have used the program to launch complex projects such as downtown revitalization plans, tourism support and community-based leadership programs.

“Small towns run on the backs of volunteers, and often events like this are hosted in larger places,” said Anderson. “The Road Show approach will bring resources to the small town, making it accessible and affordable for rural volunteer leaders to join.”

More information about the event is available on the MSU Extension Community Vitality Reimagining Rural webpage at montana.edu/extension/communitydevelopment/reimaginingruralroadshow.html .

–MSU News