Russia attacks Ukrainian ports

The situation surrounding Ukrainian grain exports worsened today as

Russian drones attacked Ukrainian ports on the River Danube, destroying grain storage infrastructure, the BBC and Reuters reported.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Russia to resume the internationally-brokered deal so grain can be shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, saying otherwise the world’s most vulnerable among the hungry will suffer the worst consequences, the Associated Press reported.Guterres made the call during a speech in Rome at the opening of a three-day food systems summit.Meanwhile, The New York Times said Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine that fed millions of people in Africa in the last year could upend food security in the Horn of Africa.