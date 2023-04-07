Ruth Wiechmann on Easter: Once, Upon a Grassy Hill

“And He, carrying His own cross…”

My father’s faith was a vital part of his life. He knew Jesus and encouraged each one of us to find a living relationship with the Lord. Throughout his life, I saw dad striving to find a deeper faith, a closer walk, a stronger love, a purer heart.

And so, in that quest, to keep Jesus close and real, and to help us know Him, one spring Daddy built the cross. I have a very vivid memory of a clear April day, with blue skies and sunshine, neither too warm nor too cold; we helped him gather materials and measure and cut.

Perhaps an old fence post and a discarded, rough, worn 2 x 8 that wasn’t fit for use on the corral fence any longer were not historically accurate materials. Perhaps they weren’t the right size or shape or species of wood. But that day we watched dad nail them together, and a cross took shape. Certainly, the old, rusty sixteen penny nails and bent ringshanks that dad gathered up were not exactly the same as the Roman spikes of two thousand years prior.

But they would do.

Dad had done a bit of research, and he had a spot in mind. There is a small hill in the South Pasture, just a little rise beyond the slough, where it was too rocky for Grandpa to farm and some native grasses and prickly pear still grew. Dad measured out approximately a half mile from the hilltop to correspond with the distance that Jesus carried His cross from the Praetorium in Jerusalem to Golgotha. And there, on Good Friday, with our rusty nails, a hammer or two, and a hymn book, we unloaded the cross from the back of the pickup, and my father lifted the cross to his own back.

It is one thing to sit in a church pew and listen to a pastor speak about Jesus’ suffering and death, His cross and His grave and His shed blood and His love. It is quite another to watch your father shoulder a heavy, rough, splintery cross of weathered wood, and follow him across a pasture trail to a little hill. It is one thing to know, in abstract, that Jesus suffered for you. It is another to contemplate that one’s own sin and brokenness and separation from God were the reason for Jesus’ crucifixion while hammering old rusty nails into a wooden cross and raising it up to stand on a little grassy hill while the spring wind rustled through the brown grasses, but where crocuses had begun to bloom.

For dad, faith was real. It was living. It was not mere words or abstractions. It was life and breath, it was broken-hearted repentance, it was melody and harmony and hard work and growth. It was showing up for church, showing up for people, standing up for his convictions, singing hymns and reading the Word. The rugged cross on the hill in the pasture was not a show, it was a tradition that grew from his heart.

And so, spring after spring, (provided the snowbanks weren’t too deep) we took the cross to the pasture, we pounded in some new old nails, and we sang hymns in the wind with the meadowlarks. Eventually, the cross found a permanent spot, where it still stands today. If you are driving highway 12 through Walworth County, you can see it from the highway if you know where to look.

A few years ago, on Good Friday, I gathered my children, some old battered boards and used nails. We fashioned our own small, rugged cross and carried it to the top of the hill that rises just south of our house. We pounded in some nails and lifted it up and tied it to a steel post to try to keep it vertical. We read some verses from the Bible and we sang a hymn or two. We looked for crocuses on our way back to the house.

As I try to carry on this little tradition that dad started, it is my fervent hope and prayer that my children, too, will know Jesus. Not just know of Him, know the stories, the creeds, the facts that history has handed down to us, but really know Him, the One Who bears our griefs and carries our sorrows; the One Who died to conquer death and rose to give us life eternal, the One Whose love makes us at one with God.

Happy Easter.