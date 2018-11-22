Rutschke Named N.D. 4-H Hall of Fame Honoree

Dorinda Rutschke of Zeeland, N.D., is the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame honoree for 2018.

Rutschke has been active in the Emmons County 4-H program since her youth. She was a member of Emmons County 4-H for 13 years and has been a leader for 16 years. She served as Emmons County 4-H Council president for many years and continues to be a countywide leader.

"Dorinda has been very involved at the club and county levels of 4-H," says Acacia Stuckle, the North Dakota State University Extension agent in Emmons County. "Whether it's empowering 4-H youth in her club to reach their full potentials or stepping up to help out with a fundraiser, she has had an active role in Emmons County 4-H."

Rutschke also has volunteered to judge small animals at the Tri-County Fair and assisted at with fall awards events and Achievement Days. In addition, she has served as a judge at district 4-H communication arts events. She always is looking for ways to give back to her community and promote citizenship in youth, Stuckle says.

In Emmons County, Rutschke received the 4-H Volunteer Award in 2007, Outstanding Service to 4-H Award in 2009 and 4-H Alumni Award in 2010.

Rutschke's family was recognized as a 4-H Century Family in 2016 for the combined service of Rutschke, her parents and daughter.

Recommended Stories For You

"Dorinda truly believes in 4-H and the opportunities it provides our youth," Stuckle says. "She is a tireless advocate for 4-H. She is always willing to volunteer her time, talents and resources to the 4-H program. Her impact to our 4-H program is immeasurable, and we are so grateful to work with her."

–NDSU Extension