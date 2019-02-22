S. Dakota Farmers Union awards $2,500 to SDSU graduate student

HURON, S.D. – South Dakota State University Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Sciences graduate student, Jasdeep Singh recently received a $2,500 scholarship from South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) Foundation.

"Our organization invests in students pursuing master's and doctorate degrees in agriculture because the future success of South Dakota's agriculture industry depends on the next generation of agriculture educators, researchers and professionals," says Doug Sombke, SDFU President.

Singh's graduate research focuses on the long-term impacts of cover crops, crop rotations and conservation tillage systems on soil health, moisture availability and economic profitability in South Dakota.

"Concerns regarding environmental quality and sustainable productivity of agroecosystems call for the adoption of conservation management strategies to safeguard soil, water and air resources," explains Singh. "Cover crops, crop rotations and conservation tillage systems are among the most promising conservation practices. This project targets the corn, soybean, oats and wheat producers in South Dakota."

Singh hopes his research will encourage the adoption of conservation management practices and systems to improve soil health, environmental quality, moisture availability and grower profitability.

More about Jasdeep Singh

Singh grew up on his family's diversified crop and livestock farm in India. He says it was by working with crops and livestock that he developed a passion for farming and desire to help the industry. "I started farming with my family when I was 10. Overall, I want to help the agriculture community by helping farmers be more productive," Singh says.

After graduating with honors in agriculture, with a specialization in soil sciences, agronomy and agroforestry, from Punjab Agricultural University, Singh decided to pursue a master's and now a doctorate at SDSU.

"I love working in the fields to understand site-specific needs of farms. I also enjoy interacting with farmers through outreach with SDSU Extension, seminars and workshops," Singh says.

To learn more about how SDFU invests in the education of all South Dakotans to better the community and industry of agriculture, visit http://www.sdfu.org.

–SDFU