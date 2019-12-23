S.D. Farmers Union Foundation Support Youth with Scholarships

HURON, S.D. – Three college-bound youth were awarded scholarships during South Dakota Farmers Union State Convention in Aberdeen, Dec. 10-11. South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation annually gives recognition to young people who commit to a South Dakota college, university or technical institute, and whose parents are current members of Farmers Union.

“Farmers Union starts investing in youth at age 5 and that investment is never ending as they progress through their education. We are excited for our youth as they transition into the next chapter and are thankful to continue our support for their future,” says Rachel Haigh-Blume, South Dakota Farmers Union Education Director.

This year, the $500 Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Danika Grace Gordon, Lawrence County, and Moran Ann Kwasniewski, Deuel County. The $500 Cooperative Scholarship was awarded to Megan Ann Linke, Aurora County.

South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke adds, “Supporting the future education of our rural youth is key to the future of our rural communities.”

–South Dakota Farmers Union