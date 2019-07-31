S.D. Farmers Union Welcomes Luke Reindl

HURON, S.D. – There’s so much going on in the world today, that the challenges family farmers and ranchers face are often not heard by policy makers. Luke Reindl hopes he can help create positive change through his new position as Communications & Policy Specialist with S.D. Farmers Union.

“I think it’s so noisy in the world we live in right now, it’s easy for what’s going on with our family farmers and ranchers to get lost in the mix. I wanted to join Farmers Union so I could be a voice for them and advocate on their behalf,” explains Reindl, who grew up on a cow/calf and crop operation near Wessington Springs.

In his role, Reindl will work closely with members and state staff to enhance and support the organization’s communication and policy efforts.

Working directly with members, meeting with them on their farms and ranches is an aspect of his work that he is familiar with. Prior to joining SD Farmers Union’ team, Reindl worked as a branch manager and ag banker for American Bank and Trust in Wessington Springs.

“Being able to work directly with producers is where I get the greatest reward,” Reindl says. “I understand the direct impact markets and weather have had on our producer families, and I am eager to advocate on their behalf.”

To learn more about South Dakota Farmers Union and the work the grassroots organization does to support South Dakota’s family farmers, ranchers and rural communities, visit http://www.sdfu.org.

–SDFU