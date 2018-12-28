S. Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem announces Cabinet, staff hires

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Noem today announced the following cabinet and staff hires:

Interim Secretary of Human Services

Shawnie Rechtenbaugh will serve as interim secretary of Human Services. Rechtenbaugh, a Mobridge native, is currently the interim secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Before taking on that role, she served in varying capacities at Public Safety, including as deputy secretary. Rechtenbaugh was formerly state prevention coordinator for the South Dakota Department of Human Services and Social Services where she coordinated grant dollars for the implementation of evidence-based programming to reduce underage drinking and substance abuse. Rechtenbaugh has also specialized in providing in-home case management services for youth, adults, and families, and has worked with adult mental health.

Interim Secretary of Social Services

Amy Iversen-Pollreisz will serve as Interim Secretary of Social Services. Currently the deputy cabinet secretary for the Department of Social Services, Iversen-Pollreisz has led extensive system change initiatives and infrastructure development for behavioral health services. She previously served in various roles within the Department of Human Services, including work as the director of the Division of Mental Health. She also served as an elementary school counselor in Stanley County. Iversen-Pollreisz is a Pierre resident.

South Dakota Housing Development Director

Mark Lauseng will be reappointed to his position as executive director of South Dakota Housing Development Authority – a post he has held since 2006. Lauseng has worked at the Housing Development Authority since 1986. He has served on the Governor's Workforce Initiative, South Dakota's Interagency Council on Homelessness, the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, and the National Council of State Housing Agencies Board of Directors.

Senior Policy Advisor

Tiffany Sanderson will join the Noem administration in April 2019 as senior policy advisor. Sanderson, a Pierre resident, previously served as director of career and technical education within the Department of Education. She is currently a senior learning designer for Vivayic, Inc, where she specializes in career education and workforce strategy services.

"I'm committed to being a family-first governor, fighting to strengthen the family unit and make sure every child has a chance to grow up in a strong, safe environment," said Noem. "These folks are committed to serving children, families, and communities, and I look forward to working with them to produce real, life-changing results for all South Dakotans."

The Noem administration will continue reviewing resumes and accepting applications for permanent cabinet secretary positions.

–South Dakota Governor-elect Kristi Noem