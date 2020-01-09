Saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley battling nagging injuries

Veteran saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley is trying to shake off the injury bug.

The 2015 PRCA world champion is dealing with a nagging strained quadriceps and a knee injury on his left leg.

“On the outside of my knee, I did something at the NFR (Dec. 6, Round 2),” said Crawley, 31. “I thought it was something small and I was icing it. It’s still swollen from the NFR. I was extremely sore at the Texas Circuit Finals (Jan. 2-4, in Waco). I was trying to grit through it and do my best, and I’m going to take two weeks off now. I think with two more weeks off and only going to one or two (rodeos) a weekend it should heal up. It’s nothing major, it is just painful when I ride.”

Crawley initially injured his quads and left knee following his 84.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Hammer Stone in Round 2 at the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Crawley finished third in the round and earned $15,654.

“I just got off the horse and my leg was swollen up on the outside of my knee,” Crawley said. “I didn’t remember hitting anything, and it still has a big knot on the left side of my knee. (Justin Sportsmedicine) looked at it. It is just painful when I bend my leg back. I just iced it during the NFR, and I thought it would heal up with a couple weeks off before the Texas Circuit Finals and it still hurt, so I’m going to take a couple more weeks off.”

Crawley finished ninth in the 2019 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $191,935. He finished fifth in the Wrangler NFR average and earned $70,923 in Vegas.

The Boerne, Texas, native is a nine-time qualifier for the Wrangler NFR – 2011-19.

Crawley expects to return to action Jan. 19 at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver.

“Injuries are just part of what we do,” Crawley said.

