Saddle bronc rider Jake Watson’s 92-point ride wins Round 5

Jake Watson had only one check at the Wrangler NFR and that came when he split for fifth in Round 3.

He added a much bigger payday when he won Round 5 with a 92-point ride on the Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RodeoHouston’s Womanizer. That was one point off the Round 5 saddle bronc riding Wrangler NFR record of 93 points set by Billy Etbauer in 2003.

“I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet, and my adrenaline hasn’t calmed down quite yet,” Watson said. “It feels pretty dang good though. I knew a lot about it (the horse). I’ve seen all my friends get on it a lot of times, and I’ve been waiting a lot of years to get on it. I’m glad I had him here. It was everything I expected and more. He’s definitely one of my favorites now.”

Watson changed his fortunes, which saw him get three no-scores in the first four rounds.

“I try to go with the mentality that I did all the hard work in the regular season, and I’ve just got to enjoy it, no matter what happens here,” Watson said. “I just had a slow start. I can’t really explain it, but hopefully that part of it’s over now and I can keep making money every night.”

Zeke Thurston is leading the saddle bronc riding world standings with $251,258 (as of round 5).

