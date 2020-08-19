Saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley sidelined with broken leg

Saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley, a six-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, is sidelined indefinitely after breaking his right leg during a ride on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Bait at the Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker, Mont., Aug. 16.

“That was a big horse and it kind of jumped forward toward the post,” said Crawley, 29. “I was trying to mark him out, and my toe went in between those pipes and it snapped my leg around and broke bones through there,” said Crawley, 29. “I’m on my way to Texas right now, and I will have a consultation (Aug. 18). I’m going to have surgery in Dallas (Aug. 19). (Dr.) Tandy (Freeman) said we can hope that I will be out 12 weeks.”

Crawley, who qualified for the Wrangler NFR in 2012-13, 2016-19, is seventh in the Aug. 17 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $51,608.

“In a perfect world, depending on where the standings go and how things work, it’s a longshot that I could make it to Vegas, but maybe it will happen,” Crawley said. “We will just take things step by step.”

The PRCA regular season ends Sept. 30 and the 2020 Wrangler NFR is scheduled for Dec. 3-12 in Las Vegas.

Crawley finished a career-best sixth in the world standings in 2017.

