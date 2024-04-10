Saddling History: New owners of Miles City Saddlery give it a “reboot” 

Al Furstnow was one of the most well-known original saddlemakers in the area, and for a while partnered with Charles Coggshall, who added assembly-line production techniques to the craft. Their partnership – followed by a saddle-making rivalry – laid the groundwork for employees that during the peak years built four to six saddles per week. Three of these employees eventually bought out Coggshall around 1909 to create their own business which, to locals, is just called “The Saddlery.” It was originally housed several blocks west of the current location on Main Street. In the 1920s there were 42 saddlemakers in Miles City and half of them worked for the Miles City Saddlery, making around 3,000 saddles a year. Bookkeeper Joe Conway purchased the business in 1939. Merv Fuller and his son-in-law and daughter Tat and Tamara Cain bought the business in 1962. In 1989 after a next-door fire that created extensive damage, it changed hands to Jack and Mary Lou Deibel. Jack passed away in 2017, and Mary Lou continued to run the business with the help of longtime and loyal employees. The Deibels relaunched the saddlemaking business and again produced saddles with the Miles City Saddlery mark. The Leesburgs see great potential for the saddle museum and the open space upstairs that houses many original Furstnow, Coggshall and other historic saddles and tack. They’ve even received a donation from Arizona of a 100-year-old pair of chaps made by the Miles City Saddlery. “The history of this business is so rich, we made sure we bought the saddle museum with the store, because it is such an important part of the story,” says Marc.

The historic Miles City Saddlery, an anchor in the heart of “Cowtown,” is entering a new era in its rich history since owners Marc and Vicki Leesburg purchased the business in January.

“The Saddlery,” as it’s simply called by locals, has been on Main Street since 1909. The Leesburgs are only the sixth owners in this 115-year timeframe. And even though they never had the goal of owning a western store, they are embracing it with the same vigor with which they built their first business, Vintage & Rustics, across the street from the Saddlery.

Marc is a self-proclaimed city-boy transplant from Seattle with a background in real estate and property management. He said he knew he was meant to live in a small town and found Miles City. Vicki, a ranch girl from North Dakota, came for her career in cattle genetics. All four of their children, now ages 18, 15, 9 and 8 were born here. When they bought an empty storefront eight years ago and built it into a sprawling antique and vendor mall, old-fashioned café, bakery and coffee shop and gift store – it changed the trajectory of their careers – and of Main Street.

“We had worked with the Miles City Saddlery crew for years on downtown promotion, and knew them well,” says Vicki. “When they first approached us about buying the business, we laughed and went on with growing Vintage & Rustics.”

Mary Lou Deibel and her husband Jack, who passed away in 2017, purchased the Miles City Saddlery in 1989 after a devastating fire took down the Coast to Coast hardware store directly adjacent and caused extensive damage. “It wasn’t going to be a big money-making venture,” says Mary Lou. “We just bought it to keep it from closing, to keep the history going and employ a few people – and service the community with western wear and tack.” That venture lasted 34 years.

When the time came that she wanted to get out of the business, Mary Lou said she is thankful to be able to take her time and find an owner who would continue operating it as the historic Miles City Saddlery. “I didn’t want to sell until I could find that, and I was blessed to get to do that on my own time.”

The opportunity for a transfer of ownership got serious last fall.

“We sat back and thought about it and prayed about it, says Vicki. “We know its value as a local business and we really wanted to make sure it stayed local.”

The Leesburgs signed papers in January and started renovations the next day.

“We have marketed this process as ‘Miles City Saddlery Rebooted,'” says Marc. They deeply appreciated the great bones of the historic structure and business, but wanted to update and add some things.

“We knew with this glorious ceiling we had to bring it to life,” says Vicki, referring to the fully original tin-tiled ceiling that was white. It is now metallic copper, with black track lights replacing fluorescent ceiling lights and dark brown, leather-looking paint, cow hides and blue pine lumber encircling the retail floor. Marc oversaw construction of a massive check-out station made from locally-sawn beams that both emphasizes the western feel and enhances the expansive retail footprint.

Neither Marc nor Vicki have a background in merchandising – designing and creating spaces where people are comfortable came out of their own curiosity and observations about why they like certain spaces and how people (like cattle) naturally flow from one area to another. “I joke with people, all I’ve done my whole life is move cattle,” says Vicki. “You move them to water, to grass and to bulls. You just move them to the next shiny, colorful, smelly object.”

That’s what they are doing with their “reboot.”

“I’m a researcher at heart,” says Vicki, “and we love to study what people like, what draws them, and what makes their experience something they want to repeat.”

Marc acknowledges there is a lot of science that big box stores know, but they are just winging it. “We just keep moving things around and keep it fresh, and most of all, observe people.”

Their overall goal is to maintain history and share the culture of the area with customers, including the saddle museum upstairs that they plan to focus on after the storefront is updated.

Key to their decision to purchase the business was the endorsement of the current employees. Three of them have been at the Saddlery 20 plus years. “We reached out to them and said, ‘If we do this, will you stay?'” says Marc. “Their experience and customer relationships are the heart of this store. They have deep passion and knowledge, and we couldn’t do this without them.”

Vicki says there is a lot of enthusiasm among the staff for the changes. Amongst dramatic remodeling and adding new inventory, she said they have been on board with everything. “They’re not afraid to try new things – they have a ‘Let’s give it a shot!’ attitude,” she says. “We’ve all gone gangbusters, and it’s a blast.”

The Leesburgs are dedicated to the core staples of the store – traditional western jeans, shirts, boots and tack. However, they are also adding some new brands including Tin Haul boots and jeans, Hyer boots, Seven for All Mankind, and Dan Post and Ariat dress boots as well as some edgier western clothing lines. They have also stocked western linens and bedding, table runners, home décor, bags and totes and body care, and are working with local makers of authentic native American turquoise and Navajo beads.

“I will always love cattle and genetics, but I didn’t realize I would also love building people and businesses,” says Vicki.

Very much on their minds is taking a historic staple of Miles City history, culture, and economic importance, and shaping it even more into a destination shopping location.

“It is so much fun, collecting and curating the history of this business and this area,” says Marc. “Our goal is to create a downtown destination area. If we draw people downtown and give them a memorable Miles City experience, everyone benefits.”