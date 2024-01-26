Safety concerns prompt development of new opening day plan for antler hunters on Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area

MISSOULA —Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is making changes to the opening day for antler hunting at Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to try and address safety issues caused by traffic congestion along Highway 83. FWP is looking for help from the public in creating some of the plan details. The Blackfoot-Clearwater WMA, located in western Montana’s Blackfoot Valley, is a popular destination for antler hunters when it opens annually at noon on May 15. The growing popularity and number of people are causing safety issues. The Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and FWP are working together to address the human safety concerns. “We know we need to make a change in how we manage traffic for the opener at the Blackfoot-Clearwater WMA, but we want people to help us work through the specifics of what those changes are going to be,” said Randy Arnold, FWP Regional Supervisor in Missoula. Many of the specifics of the opening day access plan will be decided over the next few months, but some basics have been set. For example, FWP won’t limit the number of people or vehicles that can access the WMA on opening day. However, new this year, antler hunters planning to enter the WMA in a vehicle will not be allowed to stage along Highway 83 and will instead register for a spot in line ahead of opening day. Typically, several hundred vehicles, as well as some campers and horse trailers, will stage along the highway, some for several weeks in advance, in order to line up to access the WMA on opening day. This is a human safety issue for those parked along the highway and for adjacent highway traffic. “Safety of the traveling public is MDT’s top priority,” said MDT District Administrator Bob Vosen. “We’re offering our full support to FWP in its efforts to make this season a safe season for antler hunters and all who travel along Montana Highway 83.” FWP will be looking to the public to provide initial feedback and help build the details of the pre-registration process and other opening-day logistics for vehicles, walkers, bikers and horse traffic. Visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management-areas/blackfoot-clearwater-antler-hunting to see a summary of the issues to be addressed, initial ideas and, eventually, a comment box to provide feedback. FWP will also host a meeting, available in-person and online, in February to provide background on the issue and gather ideas: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., in both locations and online: Join in-person at the Missoula FWP office (3201 Spurgin Road) or Join in-person in Seeley Lake at the U.S. Forest Service Seeley Lake Ranger Station (3360 Hwy 83 North) Details on how to join the meeting online can be found on the project web page . The 2024 opening day will be a test run of a new process. FWP staff will gather feedback from antler hunters and see what can be improved for the following year. Extra staff with be on the WMA on opening day this year to assist visitors and gather feedback. For more information, to provide input and to track the planning process and see the final access plan when completed this spring, please visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management-areas/blackfoot-clearwater-antler-hunting -fwp- Find out more: BCWMA project page