Sage Kimzey featured in Jan. 26 Xtreme Bulls Tour

PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour Friday and Saturday Jan. 26-27 at 7:30 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will feature 30 top PRCA bull riding contestants competing against 30 of the top bulls in the world for over $36,000 in prize money.

The contestant list includes 2017 WNFR competitors Trey Benton, III, Tim Bingham, Boudreaux Campbell, Joe Frost, Trevor Reiste, Ty Wallace and former WNFR riders Parker Breeding, Trevor Kastner, Clayton Savage and Brett Stall.

Rodeo personnel will include announcer, Will Rasmussen and PRCA 3X Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford! And special guest appearance by the Young Living Percherons Hitch!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, or Silverado in Deadwood, SD.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, South Dakota. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractor James Sutton, Sr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

–Sutton Rodeo