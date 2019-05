Sale Report: Highview Charolais Farm

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 23, 2019

Location: Mobridge Livestock Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

23 Charolais Bulls – $2,711

Sale Highlights:

Lot 16 at $6,250 HCF Venture 8029 Pld a March 12, 2018 polled son of LT Venture 3198 Pld sold to Ernie Weisbeck, Herreid, SD.

Lot8 at $5,000 HCF Money Maker 8006 P a March 5, 2018 polled son of LT Money Maker 0092 P sold to Gary Hoffman, Lehr, ND.

Lot 2 at $4,250 HCF Easy Money 8013 P a March 7, 2018 polled son of LT Money Maker 0092 P sold to Ryan Edwards, Letcher, SD.

Lot 3 at $4,000 HCF Venture 8047 P a March 19, 2018 polled son of LT Venture 3198 sold to Ryan Edwards, Herreid, SD.