Lau Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 25, 2021

Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 43 Angus Bulls avg $4,279

Another really big, stout set of registered Angus bulls were presented by the Lau families. Joel and Carolyn, and Jeff and Brenda and their families welcomed folks with good food and a complete catalog, helping bidders make their selections.

This truly is one of the really good sets of Angus bulls that we see in South Dakota. The Lau’s produce cattle that are profitable and efficient for their customers, with up to date pedigrees from some of the best cattle in the Angus breed. Good local moisture in this area, along with some of the best pie at the lunch counter, made for big smiles from these happy customers.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 10: $7,250 to Hilltop Angus, Bowdle, South Dakota – KR Synergy x Hart King 8209

Lot 37: $7,000 to Joe Vermeulen, Letcher, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Stunner x KCF Bennett Diverse

Lot 34: $6,500 to Barstow Angus, Springview, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Stunner x Basin Bonus 4345

Lot 12: $6,250 to Nold Family Angus, Onaka, South Dakota – KR Synergy x Bullerman Consensus 1427

Jim Wasson, Armour, South Dakota, purchased two bulls.

