Sale Report: Lund’s B Bar Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/27/2021

Location: Bull Palace, Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages: 82 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $5,695

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 673 at $13,500, B BAR CONVICTION 6730, DOB 3/4/20, #19731492, B BAR CONVICTION 066 x B BAR LADY JEWEL 673, Sold to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, South Dakota

Lot 097 at $10,500, B BAR CONVICTION 0970, DOB 2/27/21, #19731452, B BAR CONVICTION 066 x B BAR EULIMA 970, Sold to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, South Dakota

Lot 84 at $10,500, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 8400, DOB 2/24/21, #19781288, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 76 x B BAR LADY 84, Sold to Andy Downs, Lindsey, Montana

Lot 472 at $9,500, B BAR CONVICTION 4720, DOB 3/17/20, #19731477, B BAR CONVICTION 066 x B BAR ELIMINATOR QUEEN 472, Sold to Cross 4 Livestock, Miles City, Montana

Lot 832 at $9250, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 8320, DOB 2/18/20, #19781286, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 76 x B BAR 78 DUTCHESS 832, Sold to Keltner Ranch, Terry, Montana

Lot 025 at $9250, B BAR BLACK MASS 0250, DOB 3/05/20, #19731399, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x B BAR BARBARA 250, Sold to Keltner Ranch, Terry, Montana

Beautiful spring weather was on hand and optimism was in the air for the Annual Lund’s B Bar Angus Ranch Bull Sale, held at the Bull Palace March 27, 2021 in Baker, Montana. A large crowd made up mostly of repeat buyers and a few new faces, were on hand for the opportunity to purchase the reputation cattle. An excellent meal was served and buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the bulls. Congratulations to the Lund family on a great sale!