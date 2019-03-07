Sale Report: Raml Cattle

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Goodwin, SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

50 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,361

31 Yearling Simmental Bulls – $4,289

9 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,722

Sale Highlights

Lot 14 at $24,000, Raml Insight 8427, Dob 1-6-2018, Reg 19334052, PVF Insight 0129 x Raml Ruby 427, sold to Gemex Guelph, ON.CA

Lot 31 at $10,000, Raml Renown 8536, Dob 12-27-2017, Reg 19334041, SAV Renown 3439 x Raml Royce 536, sold to Roger Schuartz Estelline, SD.

Lot 32 at $9,500, Raml Renown 8323, Dob 12-26-2017, Reg 19235966, SAV Renown 3439 x Raml Ruby 323, sold to Roy Knippling, Chamberlain, SD.

Top Selling Simmental Bulls

Lot 68 at $11,500 Raml Lock Down 8693 F, Dob 2-17-2018, Reg ASA 3506806, W / C Lock Down 206Z x Raml Front & Center sold to Don Pigliano, Osceola, IA.

Lot 59 at $8,750 Raml Broadway 8442F, Dob 12-25-2017, Reg ASA 3506770, Hook's Broadway 11B x Raml Jezebel 442, sold to Steve Cadd, Highmore, SD.

Top Selling Red Angus

Lot 91 at $8,500 Raml Rollin Deep 815, Dob 2-2-2018, Reg 3970018, Bieber Rollin Deep Y118 x WDZ SRV Fashion 1135 sold to Kal-Kota Ranch Steele, ND.