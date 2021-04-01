Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 23, 2021

Location: Philip Livestock LLC

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages: 32 Angus Bulls–$3,993

27 Angus Plus Bulls–$4,185

59 Total Bulls avg.–$4,068

Bill Gottsleben, Philip, South Dakota.



This was a good sale for the Slovek family—Registered Angus, along with Simm-Angus Hybrids. Many repeat buyers made for the biggest crowd ever for this family. The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo.

Many big, stout bulls that cattlemen really need were offered at this sale. You really need to come and see for yourself.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $10,000 to Ross Odde, Mound City, South Dakota – (Angus) Raven Casino E5 x OCC Ultra Design 946U

Lot 37: $7,000 to Sean Deal, Cherry Creek, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) Raven Casino E5 x PA Fortitude 2500

Lot 32: $6,500 to Marty Williams, Wall, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) Basin Payweight 1682 x Baldridge Kaboom K243 KCF

Lot 47: $6,500 to Bonenberger Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) May 8, 2019 son of Cowboy Cut

Lot 39: $6,250 to Jared Soukop, Wagner, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) RB Black Ranger 458 x Rito 9Q20 of Rita 5F56 GHM

Lot 46: $6,250 to Billy Clanton, Buffalo, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) W078F, a May 3, 2019, son of Blackhawk

Lot 75: $6,250 to Dana Kerns, Belvidere, South Dakota – (Angus Plus) U870F, a May 12, 2019, son of W149E