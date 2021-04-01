Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 23, 2021
Location: Philip Livestock LLC
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Averages: 32 Angus Bulls–$3,993
27 Angus Plus Bulls–$4,185
59 Total Bulls avg.–$4,068
This was a good sale for the Slovek family—Registered Angus, along with Simm-Angus Hybrids. Many repeat buyers made for the biggest crowd ever for this family. The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo.
Many big, stout bulls that cattlemen really need were offered at this sale. You really need to come and see for yourself.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1: $10,000 to Ross Odde, Mound City, South Dakota – (Angus) Raven Casino E5 x OCC Ultra Design 946U
Lot 37: $7,000 to Sean Deal, Cherry Creek, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) Raven Casino E5 x PA Fortitude 2500
Lot 32: $6,500 to Marty Williams, Wall, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) Basin Payweight 1682 x Baldridge Kaboom K243 KCF
Lot 47: $6,500 to Bonenberger Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) May 8, 2019 son of Cowboy Cut
Lot 39: $6,250 to Jared Soukop, Wagner, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) RB Black Ranger 458 x Rito 9Q20 of Rita 5F56 GHM
Lot 46: $6,250 to Billy Clanton, Buffalo, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) W078F, a May 3, 2019, son of Blackhawk
Lot 75: $6,250 to Dana Kerns, Belvidere, South Dakota – (Angus Plus) U870F, a May 12, 2019, son of W149E
