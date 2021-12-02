Sale Report: Wilken Angus
Date: Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
Location: at the ranch, Meadow, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk
Averages:
118 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $6,239
Wilken Angus, owned by Gary and Lori Wilken, and their family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual “Black Friday” (day after Thanksgiving) two-year-old Angus bull sale. This sale was held at the Wilken Ranch in their beautiful new sale barn. This was a fun sale — Wilkens sells to many neighbors, as well as to some of the best commercial cattlemen across South Dakota.
This outstanding set of strong, two-year-old bulls made for a fast and aggressive sale. All left with ice cream and cupcakes at the end of the sale.
Volume buyers were Naber Ranch, Miller, SD, Porch Farms, Inc, Martin, SD, and Dwight Husted, Harrold, SD
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 0134: $ 13,500 to Linn Ranch, Inc., Dupree, South Dakota – KM Broken Bow 002 x Final Answer
Lot 0137: $ 13,500 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, South Dakota – KM Broken Bow 002 x Payweight 1682
Lot 035: $ 12,500 to Casey Olson, Prairie City, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x New Design 208
Lot 0144: $ 12,000 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, South Dakota – KM Broken Bow 002 x Predestined
Lot 040: $ 10,500 to Larry Thompson, Glenham, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Hoover Dam
