2018 Myers Performance Horse Prospect Sale

Date: August 25, 2018

Location: Seven Down Arenas, Spearfish, South Dakota

Report and Photography by: Larry Larson

Averages:

• All horses (31 Head): $35,298

• 2-year-olds (18 Head): $46,444

Frenchman's Guy offspring:

• Overall Average: (11 Head): $51,182

• 2-Year old mares (9 Head): $54,444

• 2-Year old geldings (2 Head): $36,500

In the equine industry we know 'Legends' – the yet vibrant 31-Year-Old Frenchmans Guy is one of them. We also understand the importance of a 'Reputation' in our industry – Bill and Debbie Myers have earned theirs and they are recognized for that. All aligned for yet another successful Myers Performance Horse Prospect Sale on August 25th – the last large consignment of Frenchmans Guy and A Smooth Guy progeny being offered at public auction.

Myers Performance Horses – Bill and Debbie Myers and sons Chad, Billy, Brandon and Brady – presented an event for the record books returning home to the Black Hills of South Dakota for their 2018 sale. Held at Travis and Amy Lantis' Seven Down Arenas East of Spearfish, South Dakota, the facility was filled to capacity for the preview and sale with knowledgeable horsemen from across the Nation and Canada drawn to one of the Nation's most powerful sale offerings this year.

Myers simply summarized their sale with, "The great thing we are finding out…our horses are going to such good homes and we are so thankful for that."

Travis and Amy Lantis, Sitnal Livestock, donated the proceeds ($4,000) of a colt they consigned, SL DA VINCI, 2018 Chestnut Stallion, to the Black Hills State University Rodeo Team.

High Sellers:

Sale Price/Horse/Age/Color/Sex/Sire/Dam/Grandsire/Consignor/Buyer/State

$104,000 – BETER WATCHTHIS GUYZ, 2016 Buckskin Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Serious Spender SI 92, Bills Ryon SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Platts, Arizona

$99,000 – GUYZ GIRLZ HAVE FAME, 2016 Palomino Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Fames Licorice Kiss, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Platts, Arizona

$98,000 – SMOOTH N FUZZY, 2016 Sorrel Mare (A Smooth Guy x FC Peachfuzz Ta Fame,

Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Nellesson – Utah

$62,000 – COLOUR HER SMOOTH, 2016 Palomino Mare (A SmoothGuy x Dash Of Hot Colours SI 96, Dashing Val SI 108) Myers Performance Horses – Hill, Texas

$60,000 – SHEZA VISION GUYZ, 2016 Buckskin Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Moon Visions, SI 89, Visionarian SI 94) Myers Performance Horses – Howes, Canada