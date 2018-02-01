21 Angus Top Cut Bull Sale / Marc Wolfe and Family

Date: Jan. 27, 2018

Location: At the Ranch New England, ND

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Average:

145 Angus bulls – $5,072

It was a great day at 21 Angus with a big crowd on hand to view and buy a great set of bulls from the Marc Wolfe family.

Lot Lot 4 at $14,000, 21 AR BISMARCK 7053, DOB 2-6-2017, Reg 18940529 SAV Bismarck 5682 x 21 AR Miss Edwina 5389, sold to Golden Valley Ranch, Golden Valley, North Dakota.

Lot 9 at $10,500, 21 AR BISMARCK 7076, DOB 2-10-2017, REG 18940548, SAV Bismarck 5682 x 21 AR Barbara 5045, sold to Steve Peterson, Lebanon, Kansas.

Lot 25 at $10,500, 21 AR BISMARCK 7054, DOB 2-6-2017, REG 18940559, SAV Bismarck 5682 x 21 AR Blackbird Lady, 5347 sold to Bret Lesh, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 2 at $10,000, 21AR BISMARCK 7091, DOB 2-14-2017, REG 18940523, SAV Bismarck 5682 x 21 AR Wirthy Lass 5192, sold to Clyde Kraenzel, Hebron, North Dakota.

Lot 28 at $10,000, 21 AR BISMARCK 7046, DOB 2-6-2017, REG 18940525, SAV Bismarck 5682 x 21 AR Blackbird Lady 5218, sold to Bret Lesh.