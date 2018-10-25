36th Annual Prestigious NILE Red Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 19, 2018

Location: Metra Park, Billings, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

10 Bred Heifers – $5,052

25 Open Heifer calves – $3,650

4 Embryo lots – $1,218

Top selling lots:

$7,500–Lot 23, DKK Auburn 7024, a 1/17 daughter of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334, bred to Bieber Make Mimi for Jan. 2019 calf. Consigned by Klompien Red Angus, Manhattan, Montana, and purchased by Lost Creek Red Angus, Molt, Montana.

$5,750–Lot 17, C-T Fayette 7095, a 2/17 daughter of PIE one of a Kind 510, bred to C-T Red Rock 5033 from C-T Red Angus, Manhattan, Montana, and sold to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, Montana.

$5,750–Lot 37, Raisland Lakota 738-428, 1/17 daughter of LSF SRR Tyson 3025A, bred to 9 Mile Blockade 7046E, consigned by Raisland Red Angus, St. Ignatius, Montana, and sold to Southerlin Farms, Stevensville, Montana.

$5,750–Lot 41, SUTH Conchetta Chica 733F, a Feb. 2018 daughter of Fischer Kodiak 538 consigned by Southerlin Farms, Stevensville, Montana, and sold to Murray Hay and Cattle, Lebanon, Oregon.

$5,500–Lot 4, 3C Mandy 1841, a Feb. 2018 daughter of Milwillah Marble Bar J53 from 3C Cattle LLC, Stevensville, Montana, sold to Fischer Red Angus, Harlowton, Montana.