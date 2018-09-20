41st Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Association Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Sept. 2, 2018

Location: Broadus, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

Top 10 Weanlings – 1,610

Top 5 Yearlings – 2,534

Top 5 Saddle Horses – 8,990

Sale Highlights

PRQHBA put together a very nice set 2018 weanlings, yearlings and a real nice consignment of saddle horses for the 41st annual horse sale.

Top selling Weanlings:

Lot 802 at $1,900, True French Coulee – 2018 Bay Stallion, True Sparks a Flying x Gotta French Gal, consigned by Mailoux Quarter Horses, sold to Goeringer & Giacometto, Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Lot 851 at $1,900, CC Mat Dillon – 2018 Buckskin Stallion, Nu Bay Chex x One Frosty Chic, consigned by Clint Casterline, sold to Lance Bateman, Etna, Wyoming.

Top Selling Yearlings

Lot 826 at $2,900, Mighty Shiney Nitro – 2017 Palomino Gelding, Mighty Mo Highbrow x Shiney Dual Doc, consigned by 7OL Ranch sold to Zane Williams, Hammond, Montana.

Lot 882 at $2,800, Nic It In Hickory – 2017 Bay Gelding, Mighty Mo Highbrow x Nics Shiney Pants, consigned by Davis Quarter Horses, sold to David Wagner, Hulett, Wyoming.

Top selling Saddle Horses

Lot 827x at $9,700 – 2014 Buckskin gelding, consigned by Trent and Dawn Martin, sold to David Green, Park City, Montana.

Lot 805 at $9,250 – 2011 Blue roan gelding, Country Lord Rose, Figure Four 555 x Rebel Rusty Choice, consigned by Jessy Carlson, sold to Kay Johnson, Sand Springs, Montana.

Lot 806 at $9,000 – 2009 Bay Gelding, Bony Cowboy TKM Latigowood x Smooth Drift CO Bar consigned by Rod Schaffer sold to Jon Craft, Gillette.