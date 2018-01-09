Date: Jan. 5, 2018

Location: Kist Livestock – Mandan, N.D.

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages

517 Bred commercial heifers – $1,751

557 Open commercial heifers – $1,140

Angus Partners Female Sale for 2018 had a great crowd on hand for this 2018 sale.

Top Selling Commercial Bred Heifers

Lot 1 at $1,925 consigned by Gibbon – Speich Milnor, N.D.

Lot 3 at $1.900 consigned by DBW Ranch, Inc., Flasher,N.D.

Top Selling Open Heifers

Lot 12 at $1,375 consigned by Haugen Cattle Company from Hannaford, N.D.

Top Selling Bred Black Baldy Heifers

Lot 4 at $1,825 consigned by Dionne Farms from Rolette, N.D.

Lot 5 at $1,775 consigned by Fred and Pam Helbling from Mandan, N.D.

Top selling Open Black Baldy Heifers

Lot 21 at $1225 consigned by Duane Keller from New Salem, N.D.