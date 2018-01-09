Angus Partners – Female Sale
January 9, 2018
Date: Jan. 5, 2018
Location: Kist Livestock – Mandan, N.D.
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages
517 Bred commercial heifers – $1,751
557 Open commercial heifers – $1,140
Angus Partners Female Sale for 2018 had a great crowd on hand for this 2018 sale.
Top Selling Commercial Bred Heifers
Lot 1 at $1,925 consigned by Gibbon – Speich Milnor, N.D.
Lot 3 at $1.900 consigned by DBW Ranch, Inc., Flasher,N.D.
Top Selling Open Heifers
Lot 12 at $1,375 consigned by Haugen Cattle Company from Hannaford, N.D.
Top Selling Bred Black Baldy Heifers
Lot 4 at $1,825 consigned by Dionne Farms from Rolette, N.D.
Lot 5 at $1,775 consigned by Fred and Pam Helbling from Mandan, N.D.
Top selling Open Black Baldy Heifers
Lot 21 at $1225 consigned by Duane Keller from New Salem, N.D.
