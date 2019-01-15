Angus Partners Female Sale
January 15, 2019
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 4, 2019
Location: KIST Livestock Mandan, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages
493 Bred Heifers at $1,744
306 Heifer Calves at $1,153
A warm January the 4th day found a packed house at KIST livestock in Mandan North Dakota for the Angus Partners Female Sale. The sale featured a classy set of commercial bred and open angus heifers all influenced by genetics from McCumber Angus Ranch, Spickler Ranch North and Spickler Ranch South. Congratulations on a successful sale!
Bred Heifers
Lot #4, 20 head Black Angus bred heifers at $2,100
Lot #4, 20 head Black Angus bred heifers at $2,000
Lot #7, 30 head black white face bred heifers at $1,825
Heifer Calves
Lot #13, 70 head Black Angus heifers at $1,275
Lot #19, 12 head black white face heifers at $1,200