TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 4, 2019

Location: KIST Livestock Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages

493 Bred Heifers at $1,744

306 Heifer Calves at $1,153

A warm January the 4th day found a packed house at KIST livestock in Mandan North Dakota for the Angus Partners Female Sale. The sale featured a classy set of commercial bred and open angus heifers all influenced by genetics from McCumber Angus Ranch, Spickler Ranch North and Spickler Ranch South. Congratulations on a successful sale!

Bred Heifers

Lot #4, 20 head Black Angus bred heifers at $2,100

Lot #4, 20 head Black Angus bred heifers at $2,000

Lot #7, 30 head black white face bred heifers at $1,825

Heifer Calves

Lot #13, 70 head Black Angus heifers at $1,275

Lot #19, 12 head black white face heifers at $1,200