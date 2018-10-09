McPherson Angus Complete Angus Dispersal

Date: Sept. 26, 2018

Location: At the ranch near Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Averages:

108 Cow/Calf pairs – $3,337

21 Bred Heifers – $2,145

23 Bred Angus cows – $2,050

It was with mixed emotions that Luke McPherson and family held the McPherson Angus Complete Dispersal of registered Angus. However, only in a dispersal will the public be able to purchase quality genetics of this quality and depth.

Top Pairs

Lot 31 – $8,050

MAR Elizabeth of 1682 6006, a Jan. 2016 daughter of Basin Payweight 1682 bred to KCF Bennett Diverse to calve Feb. 2019 with heifer calf sold for $5350 to Charles Beltch, Upton, Wyoming.

31A, Jan. 2018 bull calf sired by KCF Bennett Fortress sold for $2800 to Kieth Mushitz, Geddes, SD.

Lot 58 — $7,700

MAR Diamond of 3050 6073, a Feb. 2016 daughter of KG Solution bred to have a Feb. 2019 bull calf sold at $3,100 to 95 Angus, Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

58A, Jan. 2018 bull calf sired by KCF Bennett Fortress sold for $4,700 to Brad Gambill, Johnstown, Nebraska.

Lot 38 — $6500

MAR Betty of 1682 6005, a Jan. 2016 daughter of Basin Payweight, bred to Tehama Tahoe B767 for a Feb. bull calf at $3750 to Circle L Angus, Wise River, MT

38A, Jan. 2018 bull calf sired by KCF Bennett Fortress at $2750 to Brad Gambill, Johnstown, NE

Lot 92 — $6500

MAR Lady of 2417 4020, a Jan. 2014 daughter of Werner War Party 2417 bred go MAR Rampage 690 sold for $1800 to Matt Mushitz, Geddes, SD

92A, Feb. 2018 bull calf sired by Prairie Pride Next Step 2036, $4700 to Brad Gambill, Johnstown, NE

Lot 32 — $6050

MAR Hersheyette of 1682 6003, a Jan. 2016 daughter of Basin Payweight bred to Tehama Tahoe B767 to calve Feb. 2019 with bull calf, $4750 to 95 Angus, Eagle Butte, SD

32A, Jan. 2018 heifer calf sired by KCF Bennett Fortress, $1300 to McDonnell Angus, Columbus, MT

Lot 4 — $6050

MAR Blackbird of 0100 4005, a Jan. 2014 daughter of Connealy Confidence 0100, bred to Basin Payweight with bull calf due Feb. 2019 sold for $5000 to 95 Angus, Eagle Butte, SD

4A, Jan. 2018 heifer calf sired by Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 sold at $1050 to Shearer Angus Ranch, Wall, SD

Top Bred Heifer

Lot 25 — $3600, MAR Ruby of 292 7040, a Feb. 2017 daughter of JMB Traction 292 due Jan. 2019 with heifer calf by Tehama Tahoe B767 sold to Circle L Angus, Wise River, MT F