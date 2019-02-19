Spear U Angus 35th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 13, 2019

Location: at the ranch, north of Wall, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages:

84 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $4,324

15 reg. Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $3,800

Spear U Angus is owned by Greg and Lori Shearer. Everyone paused for a moment before the sale to honor Greg's mom, Dorothy Shearer, who had recently passed away.

These are ranchers' bulls, and a good group of ranchers gathered to bid on them. Most had used these bulls before. These bulls are bred to withstand the winters of western South Dakota, and they also excel in the feedlot. Lots of information was available for each bull. Of special note are their high $Beef scores. This family was lucky enough to capture the only "nice" weather day in February.

Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 4: $14,000 to Joseph Angus, Winner, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Prosperity 9131

Lot 1: $10,750 to Ken Glanzer, Bridgewater, SD – DDOT Black Diamond 0C94 x JMB Traction 292

Lot 3: $9,000 to Don Fish, Oral, South Dakota – Carter's Omaha x R B Tour of Duty 177

Lot 46: $7,750 to Donald Putman Ranch, Oelrichs, South Dakota – Carter's Omaha x Diamond Peak Tour Duty 4408

Lot 2: $7,250 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, Montana – Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV Prosperity 9131

Lot 24: $7,250 to Don Fish, Oral, South Dakota – Baldridge Bronc x SUA Waylon 4196