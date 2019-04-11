Baker’s LeMar Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 8, 2019

Location: St. Onge Livestock,St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

76 Yearling Angus bulls -$3,473

34 Registered Open heifers – $1,154

Mike & Sandy Baker and Marilyn Baker hosted the annual Baker LeMar Angus production sale at St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD on Apr. 8. The bulls and heifers in the sale represent 65 plus years of Angus genetics and history. Many up and coming herd sires have been added in recent years to keep the genetics fresh.

Topping the sale was lot 40, LEMAR Sirloin 8025, a 1/18 son of Vermilion Sirloin B587 to Robert Hartshorn, Buffalo Gap, SD for $7,000.

Lot 38, LEMAR Sirloin 8017, a 1/18 son of Vermilion Sirloin sold to Howard Willey, Harrison, NE for $5750.

Lot 75, LEMAR Hickock 8110, a 2/18 son of Mill Bar Hickock 7242 sold to Grubbing Hoe Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $5500.

Lot 5, LEMAR Bankroll 8031, a 1/18 son of AAR Bankroll 5016 also went to Grubbing Hoe Ranch at $5500.

Lot 41, LEMAR Sirloin 8072, a 2/18 son of Vermilion Sirloin to Robert Hartshorn, Buffalo Gap, SD for $5250.

Lot 51, LEMAR Sirloin 8260, a 3/18 son of Vermilion Sirloin sold to James Miles, Montrose, SD for $5250.