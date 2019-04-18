Bar 69 Angus 31st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/04/2019

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

57 yearling Angus bulls – $4,916

50 commercial open Angus heifers – $1,350

Craig and Deb Kakuchka and family had an excellent crowd of buyers and bidders for their 31st Annual Bar 69 Angus bull sale. The bulls were probably the most uniform set of bulls offered to date. The bulls were backed by top AI sires in the Angus breed, plus the reputation of the Bar 69 brand. Excellent people, excellent cattle.

Top selling bull was lot 8033, Bar 69 Motive 8033, a 3/18 son of Soo Line Motive 9016 with EPD's of CED 7, BW 0.3, WW 58, YW 102, and milk 26, selling to S & L Sheep Ranch, Alzada, Wyoming for $8,750.

Lot 8049, Bar 69 Powerball 8049, a 3/18 son of Raven Powerball 8049 with EPD's of CED 11, BW -0.1, WW 61, YW 108, and milk 34, sold to Pat and Marilyn Herring, Veteran, Wyoming for $8,500.

Lot 8014, Bar 69 Composure 8014, a 2/18 son of GAR Composure with EPD's of CED 3, BW 3.6, WW 74, YW 128, and milk 44, sold to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, Nebraska for $8,000.

Lot 8022, Bar 69 Capitalist 8022, a 2/18 son of Connealy Capitalist 028 with EPD's of CED 9, BW 0.9, WW 59, YW 97, and milk 25, to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, Nebraska for $8,000.

Lot 8030, Bar 69 Powerbull 8030, a 3/18 son of Raven Powerball 53 with EPD's of CED 11, BW 0.6, WW 58, YW 118, and milk 34, sold to Wes Tlustos, Oelrichs, South Dakota for $7,500.