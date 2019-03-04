Beastrom Ranch – 39th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Date: Feb. 25, 2019

Location: at the ranch, 4 miles northeast of Pierre, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

64 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls – $4,290

Recommended Stories For You

Beastrom Gelbvieh, owned by Jim and Barb Beastrom, along with their daughters, Brittney Spencer and Brandy Ludemann and their families, hosted a nice crowd of mostly repeat buyers for their annual sale on a very cold day.

These bulls were well-grown, with extra muscle and thickness throughout. The ranch utilizes the best Gelbvieh, Red Angus, and Black Angus genetics to produce seedstock that will generate profit for their commercial customers. This strong sale stayed good through the end.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $9,250 to William Faris, Pueblo, Colorado – BABR Vigilante 2101Z x BEAS BEAS 2806Z (MCFG 94X)

Lot 22: $7,750 to Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Missouri – BABR 5201C Reload ET x BEA 063X ET (Rid R Collateral 2R)

Lot 77: $7,750 to Dorth Bros., Gettysburg, South Dakota – BEA Polled Perfection x BVLK BVLK A314 (JDPD Astro 4075)

Lot 44: $7,500 to Bruce Steinkruger, Upland, Nebraska – VRT Lazy TV Tank A468 x JCGR Bar GT Cross Fire500W ET (Rid R Collateral 2R)

Lot 14: $7,000 to Jerry Bush, Pierre, South Dakota – RWG Blowin' Minds 4402 x BABR 114Y ET (SAV Brilliance 8077)