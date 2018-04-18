Beckton Red Angus 73rd Anniversary Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 10, 201

Location: At the Ranch, Sheridan, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

223 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $6,030

38 Yearling Red Angus Heifers – $3,579

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 10 at $20,000 was Beckton Accent E364 J3, 3/22/2017, sired by Beckton Accent W180 C2 out of Beckton Lydia A687 O by Beckton Janus X799 L2. He sold to Hansine Ranch Partnership, Pierre, South Dakota.This Beckton Accent w180 C2 son was born March 22, 2017, weighing 76 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1121 pounds. His EPDs include BW -3.6, WW 60, YW 96, and Milk 21.

Lot 17 at $17,000 was Beckton New Era E373 W2, 4/14/2017, sired by Beckton New Era Y194 out of Beckton Rose Z688 W by Beckton Warrior U636 J6. He sold to Loonan Stock Farms, Corning, Iowa.This Beckton New Era Y194 son was a calving ease bull with EPDs of BW -3.7, WW 64, YW 103, and Milk 24. He was born March 22, 2017, weighing 78 pounds and tipped the scale at 1,134 pounds as a yearling.

Lot 11 at $13,000 was Beckton Accent E286 N4, 3/18/2017, sired by Beckton Accent B653 C3 out of Beckton Emera W092 N. He sold to McClellend Farm, Lancaster, Ohio. This Beckton Accent B653 C3 son was born March 18, 2017, weighing 71 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1122 pounds. His EPDs include BW -5.3, WW 55, YW 89, and Milk 25.

Lot 27 at $13,000 was Beckton Accent E184 N3, 3/8/2017, sired by Beckton Accent W180 C2 out of Beckton Larkaba Y156 N by Beckton Nebula T 398 V3. He sold to Sontagard Ranch, Montevideo, Minnesota. This Beckton Accent W180 C2 son was a calving ease bull with EPDs of BW -4.8, WW 56, YW 90, and Milk 24. He was born March 02, 2017, weighing 78 pounds and tipped the scale at 1,041 pounds as a yearling.

Lot 15 at $12,500 was Beckton Accent E229 N3, 3/14/2017, sired by Beckton Accent W180 N3 out of Beckton Lydia S069 NB by Beckton Nebula P P707. He sold to Cowden Cross L Cattle Co., Skellytown, TX.his Beckton Accent W180 N3 son was born March 14, 2017, weighing 67 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1125 pounds. His EPDs include BW -5.5, WW 63, YW 102, and Milk 21.

Lot 25 at $12,500 was Beckton Accent E371 D3, 3/22/2017, sired by Beckton Accent W180 C2 out of Beckton Lana P026 DM by Beckton Dominor ZC M918. He sold to Burdett Red Angus, Carrolton, Ohio. This Beckton Accent W180 C2 son was a calving ease bull with EPDs of BW -4.4, WW 59, YW 96, and Milk 23. He was born March 22, 2017, weighing 78 pounds and tipped the scale at 1,117 pounds as a yearling.

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 303 at $5,250 was Beckton Lydia E046 H, 2/18/2017, sired by Beckton Hughes C463 N2. She sold to Calvin Barlocker, Enterprise, UT.

Lots 301 and 302 at $5,000 each:

Lot 301 was Beckton Larkaba E254 A, 3/16/2017, sired by Beckton Accent W186 C2.

Lot 302 was Beckton Sierra E071 H, 2/22/2017, sired by Beckton Heritage C477 J4.

They were purchased by Calvin Barlocker, Enterprise, UT.