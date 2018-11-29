Beef Country Genetics 29th Annual Sale
November 29, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2018
Location: Midland Bull Test Sale Arena Coloumbus, MT
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
64 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,340
53 Fall Yearling Angus Bull – $3,844
9 South Devon Bulls – $2,611
50 Commercial Angus Heifer Calves – $1,050
Sale Highlights
Lot 1 at $11,750, MJB 1E OF 5164 502C, 1-26-2017, Reg 19103657, Bowman Cash 5164 x MBJ Envious Blackbird 502C, sold to Mike Maher, Isabel, South Dakota.
Lot 27 at $11,000, MCD QV Answer 770, Dob 3-14-2017, Reg 18952014, QV Final Answer 5009 x McD Performiss 243, sold to Sunlight Ranches, Wyola, Montana.
Lot 3 at 10,000, MJB 18E OF 5164 034X, Dob 2-23-2017, Reg 19103680, Bowman Cash 5164 x MJB Jodie 034X, sold to Mike Maher.
Top Selling Yearling Fall Angus Bulls
Lot 81 at $8,500, MCD Unanimous 7155, Dob 8-2017, Reg 19123329, Vision Unanimous 1418 x Prairie Marsh Pride 1414, sold Dion Ottmar, Mott, North Dakota.
Lot 72 at $8,000, McD Uno 7156, Dob 8-23-2017, Reg 19117232, CCA UNO 049 x Marda Lady 5123, sold to Shane Peabody Ekalaka, Montana.
Lot 112 at $8,000, Frosty CRK Complete 771, Dob 775, Reg 19166402, MCD Complete 3508 x Frosty CRK Predomineant 4003, sold to Sunlight Ranches, Wyola, Montana.
Comments
Beef Country Genetics had great November Day with Temperatures in the high 40s, for a great group of buyers to walk through the Sale Bulls.
