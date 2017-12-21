Beef Country Genetics Sale
December 21, 2017
Date: Nov. 29, 2017
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins
Location: Columbus, Montana
Reported By: Dixon Scott
Sale Averages:
44 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $2,795
Recommended Stories For You
64 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,473
39 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,237
10 South Devon Bulls – $3,475
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 142 $29,000 to Currant Creek Angus Ranch, Roundup, MT and Hershey Ranch, Hill City, SD; McD Payweight 6122; 8/14/16; Basin Payweight 107S x SS Objective T510.
Lot 105 $10,000 to Mallet Cattle Company, Powderville, MT; McD 4832 673; 3/5/16; J Mc 4832A of 7013 x SAV Final Answer.
Lot 85 $8,500 to DeGrand Angus, Baker, MT, McD Capitalist 653; 2/3/16; AB-LVS Capitalist x Garret's On Target.
Lot 150 $8,250 to Russell LaFond, Roy, MT; McD Unanimous 6126; 8/20/16; Vision Unanimous x B/R New Frontier 095.
Lot 73 $7,500 to Mike Maher, Isabel, SD; MJB 25D of 2Y 018X; 2/20/16; MJB Infinity 2Y x MAR Midland Empire.
Top Hereford Bulls: 4 Bulls at $4,500 each
Lot 6 to Ron Boltz, Grassy Butte, ND.
Lot 22 & 33 to Jenni Ranch, Lewistown, MT.
Lot 29 to Carl Kimmel, Roundup, MT.
Top South Devon Bull:
Lot 212 $5,000 to Dahlaren Cattle Company, Timberlake, SD; MJB Royal Lad 70D; 8/26/16; DLC Royal Lad 1139 x MJB Romeo.