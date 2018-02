BHSS Chi-Influence Sale Report

Date: Feb. 3, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Averages:

10 bulls – $3,585

5 open heifers – $3,360

1 bred heifer – $2,800

Top bulls:

$7,250, NTM Power Bar 6E ET, sold by NTM Cattle Co., purchased by Delarie Kessler, Leola, South Dakota.

$6,300, The Edge 613E, sold by Beckett Ranch, purchased by Bottum Brothers, Tulare, South Dakota.

$5,500, Holt Reload, sold by Holt Cattle Co., purchased by Bottum Brothers.

Top heifer:

$5,500, JHC Everly 55E, sold by Justin Holt Cattle, purchased by Taylor Gosch, Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Top Bred Heifer:

$2,800, TTBR Uptown Girl 605 D, 2CA, sold by Beckett Ranch, purchased by Kaitlynn and Tucker Micheel, Cavour, South Dakota.

–Black Hills Stock Show