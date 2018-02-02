BHSS® Gelbvieh Sale
February 2, 2018
Date: Feb. 1, 2018
Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneer:
Averages:
18 bulls – $4,400
4 open heifers – $4,050
3 bred heifers – $3,167
Top bulls
•$11,000, BABR 7326E, sold by Beatstrom Ranch, purchased by Overmiller Gelbvieh and Red Angus, Smith Center, Kansas
• $8,500, Madd Hank 701E, sold by Paige Lehrkamp, purchased by Dave Lensegrav, Meadow, South Dakota
• $7,000, BEA 703E ET, sold by Beastrom Ranch, purchased by Blake Steinkruger, Upland, Nebraska
• $5,750, SGMF 25D, sold by Murphy Farms, purchased by Corky Fosher, Lusk, Wyoming
• $5,000, VLK E729 War Cloud, sold by Volek Ranch, purchased by Zach Rupp, Perry, Oklahoma
• $5,000, CJLL Elvis E1724, sold by CJ&L Livestock, purchased by Lynn Ryan, Ansley, Nebraska
Top heifers
• $5,750, GDX 723E ET, sold by Goldux Gelbvieh Ranch, purchased by Jan Schulte, Mabel, Minnesota
• $5,500 Lazy TV Ms Storm E179, sold by Lazy TV Ranch, purchased by Bryce Heinje, Wilmot, South Dakota.
Top bred heifer
• $4,500, GDX Dolly 648D ET, sold by Logan Zemlicka, purchased by Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, South Dakota.
