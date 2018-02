BHSS Limousin Sale Results

Date: Feb. 2, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Averages:

27 bulls – $3,607

3 open heifers – $2,100

2 bred heifers – $3,447

Top bulls

$5,500, Wulfs Deckel 3703D sold by Wulf Cattle, purchased by Kim Peterson, Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

$5,300, ANLZ Edger 77E, sold by Nolz Limousin/Tyler Radke, purchased by Adam Gross, Iroquois, South Dakota.

$5,100, JBV Harley 617 D, sold by Venner Limousin, purchased by Shuck & Brothers, Inc., Union Center, South Dakota.

$5,000, Master Brun 3122D, sold by Bruner Limousin, purchased by Adam Gross, Iroquois, South Dakota.

$4,750, LFLC Dakota 921 D, sold by Ludens Family, purchased by Shuck & Brothers, Inc.

Top open heifer

$3,600, TF Envy 211E, sold by Torgerson Farms, purchased by Cory Altena, George, Iowa.

Top bred heifer

$4,800, LFLC Daisey 155D, sold by Ludens Family, purchased by Adam Goeken, Yankton, South Dakota.

–Black Hills Stock Show