BHSS Maine Anjou Sale Report

Date: Feb. 2, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Averages:

15 Bulls – $3,997

5 open heifers- $3,350

1 bred heifer – $12,000

Top bulls:

$7,250, EVFM Mr. SUH 29E sold by Eastview Maines, purchased by Gene Loder, Scranton, North Dakota.

$6,750, SRSC Blast Off 7628, sold by Sellman Ranch Show Cattle, purchased by Hearts & Diamonds Cattle Co., Worden, Montana.

$5,250, DLDJ Elwin E105, sold by Doyle and Lorie DeJong,

purchased by George White, Devils Tower, Wyoming

$5,250, DLDJ Earl E113, sold by Doyle and Lorie DeJong, purchased by George White.

Top open heifer:

$7,500, DJ Echo E702 ET sold by DeJong Ranch, purchased by Paul Heevs, Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Bred heifer:

$12,000, PAGR Clarabel, sold by 5G Livestock, purchased by Mogck Show Cattle, Tripp, South Dakota.

–Black Hills Stock Show