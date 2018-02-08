BHSS Maine Anjou Sale Report
February 8, 2018
Date: Feb. 2, 2018
Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Averages:
15 Bulls – $3,997
5 open heifers- $3,350
1 bred heifer – $12,000
Top bulls:
$7,250, EVFM Mr. SUH 29E sold by Eastview Maines, purchased by Gene Loder, Scranton, North Dakota.
$6,750, SRSC Blast Off 7628, sold by Sellman Ranch Show Cattle, purchased by Hearts & Diamonds Cattle Co., Worden, Montana.
$5,250, DLDJ Elwin E105, sold by Doyle and Lorie DeJong,
purchased by George White, Devils Tower, Wyoming
$5,250, DLDJ Earl E113, sold by Doyle and Lorie DeJong, purchased by George White.
Top open heifer:
$7,500, DJ Echo E702 ET sold by DeJong Ranch, purchased by Paul Heevs, Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Bred heifer:
$12,000, PAGR Clarabel, sold by 5G Livestock, purchased by Mogck Show Cattle, Tripp, South Dakota.
–Black Hills Stock Show