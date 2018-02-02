BHSS Red Angus Sale
February 2, 2018
Date: Feb. 1, 2018
Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneer:
Averages:
35 bulls – $4,091
13 open heifers – $4,438
2 bred heifers – $15,500
•$8,250, HPHR 80B Elvis 83E, sold by Hanson's Red Angus, purchased by Robert Campbell, McIntosh, South Dakota
• $8,250, CB Mimi 1625, sold by Carruthers Brothers, purchased by Ashley Dritz, Canton, South Dakota
• $8,000, CB North Start 1630, Carruthers Brothers, purchased by Danny Lanning, Alzada, Montana
• $6,250, Namken Rapid Fire 110E, sold by Namken Red Angus, purchased by Brad Arrowsmith, Bassett, Neb.
• $6,000, JK Powerstroke 917E, sold by JK Angus, purchased by John Carlson, McLeod, North Dakota
• $5,000, BMRA Mr Cinch 799, sold by Mitchell Red Angus, purchased by Steve Williams, Norris, South Dakota
• $5,000, ULRA Eclipse 1701, sold by Ulrich Red Angus, purchased by Bruce Handel, Menno, South Dakota
• $5,000, TR SLA MR Nexus 6157 ET, sold by Thomas Ranch/Troy Thomas, purchased by Jensen Ranches, LLC., Whitewood, South Dakota.
Top heifers
• $11,500, HRP Ridstom 503E E715, sold by Hansine Ranch, purchased by Ryan Ludvigson
• $10,000, BJF Cita 7104, sold by BJ Farms, purchased by Hansine Ranch, Pierre, South Dakota.
Top bred heifers
• $16,000, PIE Cora 6495, sold by Hansine Ranch, purchased by Ryan Ludvigson
• $15,000, WR MS CJ Shark 140D, sold by Daniel Weidenbach, purchased by Newly Hutchinson, Canton, Oklahoma.
