BHSS® Shorthorn Sale

Date: Feb. 1, 2018

Location: Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneer:

Averages:

11 Bulls – $2,400

5 Heifers – $2,090

1 Bred heifer – $5,500

Top Bulls

• $3,600, WR 38Y Good Day 706, sold by Warner Ranch Shorthorns, purchased by Drew Person, Gillette, Wyoming

• $3,000, WR 38Y Celebration 704, Sold by Warner Ranch Shorthorns, purchased by Drew Person.

• $3,000, GR Troubadour 1E, sold by Taylor Gahner, purchased by Reid Grate, Isabel

• $2,800, GR Shear Force 2E, sold by Gahner Ranch, purchased by Jim and Karen Larson

Top heifer

• $3,250, Mack Lux Klara sold by Bill and Debra Mack, purchased by Tom Gorzalka, Clearmont, Wyoming.

Top bred heifer

• $5,500, SS Scarlet 6102, Altena Show Cattle, purchased by Steve Muller, Agar, South Dakota.