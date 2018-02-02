BHSS® Shorthorn Sale
February 2, 2018
Date: Feb. 1, 2018
Location: Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneer:
Averages:
11 Bulls – $2,400
5 Heifers – $2,090
1 Bred heifer – $5,500
Top Bulls
• $3,600, WR 38Y Good Day 706, sold by Warner Ranch Shorthorns, purchased by Drew Person, Gillette, Wyoming
• $3,000, WR 38Y Celebration 704, Sold by Warner Ranch Shorthorns, purchased by Drew Person.
• $3,000, GR Troubadour 1E, sold by Taylor Gahner, purchased by Reid Grate, Isabel
• $2,800, GR Shear Force 2E, sold by Gahner Ranch, purchased by Jim and Karen Larson
Top heifer
• $3,250, Mack Lux Klara sold by Bill and Debra Mack, purchased by Tom Gorzalka, Clearmont, Wyoming.
Top bred heifer
• $5,500, SS Scarlet 6102, Altena Show Cattle, purchased by Steve Muller, Agar, South Dakota.
