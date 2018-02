BHSS Simmental Sale Report

Date: Feb. 3, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Averages:

44 bulls – $4,432

17 Open heifers – $3,562

2 Bred Heifers – $4,500

Top Bulls:

$16,000, CKCC Edge 7692E, sold by CK Cattle/Chris Effling, purchased by Jared Boyert, Iowa.

$8,500, WAGR Profit 7068E, Sold by WAGER Cattle.

$8,000, Style 454D, sold by Western Cattle Source, purchased by Kipp Julson and Joel Vweep, Garretson, South Dakota.

$7,500, TKCC Explorer 1854E, sold by Kearns Cattle Co., purchased by Terry Nielson, St. LaBore, NE.

$6,750, CABLES Factor ONE 31E, Sold by Cable C-Cross Ranch, purchased by Jacob Ochsner, Lingle, Wyoming.

$6,500, KRDL Eli E119, sold by Kelsie DeJong, purchased by Lyle Schock, Bowdle, South Dakota.

Top heifers:

$7,750, WINC Miss 742 E, sold by Windy Creek Cattle Co., purchased by Nalea Dunsmore, Wessington, South Dakota.

$6,000, Holt Ms. Legend E46, sold by Holt Cattle Co.

Top Bred Heifer

$5,000, ES D11, sold by Eichacker Simmentals, purchased by Voss Ranch, Bruce, South Dakota.

–Black Hills Stock Show