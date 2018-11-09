Bieber Red Angus Fall Female Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Nov. 8, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 Coming 2 Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $4,621

71 Registered Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,432

176 Registered Red Angus Bred Cows – $2,390

Commercial Red Angus Bred heifers – $1,780

Bieber Red Angus held their annual Fall Female & Bull production sale at the ranch on Nov. 8. Nice crowd of buyers represented in the seats, online and on the phone. Cattle sold to 21 states across the nation giving the Bieber family a great fall sale.

Top selling bulls

Lot 274, Bieber Sparacus E639, a 4/17 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 to ABS Global, Deforest, Wisconsin, for $15,000.

Dan Beyerlein, Phillipsburg, Kansas, purchased two herd sire prospects at $7,500 each. Lot 275, Bieber Rollin Deep E669 is a 5/17 son of Bieber Rollin Deep Y118 and lot 270, Bieber CL Hard Drive E665 is a 5/17 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120.

Top selling bred heifers

Lot 10, Bieber Primrose 268E, a 1/17 daughter of Bieber Lets Roll B563 sold bred to 9 Mile Franchise 6305 due with heifer calf Jan. 2019 sold to Frank Family Genetics, Johnstown, Colorado for $10,500.

Lot 33, Bieber Rose 442E, a 5/17 daughter of Bieber Hard Drive Y120, bred to Bieber Rollin Deep, due 3/2019 to Sy & Kristi Olson, Hereford, TX for $8,500.

Lot 22, Bieber Lincoln 121E, a 1/17 daughter of Bieber Federalist B543, bred to Bieber Rollin Deep for 3/19 calf also sold to Sy & Kristi Olson for $7,500.

Top Bred Cows

Lot 95, Bieber EP Lass 124C, a 1/15 daughter of Bieber Hard Drive Y120, bred to PIE One of a Kind 5139 sold to Xact Genetics, Ft. Worth, Texas, for $6,750.

Xact Genetics also purchased lot 99, Bieber Lass 361C, a 3/15 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193, bred to Bieber Mick W190 due 4/19 for $5,750.