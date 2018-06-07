Bieber Red Angus Turnout Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 1, 2018

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

53 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $2,709

7 Two Year Old Red Angus bulls – $3,286

74 Spring Red Angus pairs – $2,411

11 Fall Calving Red Angus Cows – $1,725

Craig and Peggy Bieber along with Ron and Lois hosted the Bieber Fever Turnout Sale at Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, S.D. The bulls in the sale were hard bodied, athletic and ready for heavy use. They were in excellent condition to head straight to the breeding pasture.

The bulls sold on a very steady market with no extreme tops, fitting any bull buyer's budget.

Two bulls topped out at $5,500 each. Lot 1, Bieber Unified D502, a 6/16 son of Milk Creek Unified 4207 with EPDs of CED 1 BW 0.2 WW 70 YW 102 Milk 20 sold to Jordan Jenner, Ashley, N.D.

Lot 23, Bieber Endurance E405, a 3/17 son of Schuler Endurance 2101Z with EPDs of CED 5 BW -1.5 WW 73 YW 113 Milk 19 sold to Mark Steffenhagen, Creston, Iowa.

A special feature on the sale was the Red Angus pairs and fall calving cows from Ulmer Land & Cattle. The top set of pairs sold for $2,425.