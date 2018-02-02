Black Hills Stock Show® Angus Sale

Date of Sale: Jan. 29, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

Reported by Scott Dirk

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

25 Bulls – $5,596

Recommended Stories For You

15 Females – $2,603

Comments

The livestock sales at the 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show started strong with the Angus sale. Great crowd of buyers on hand with excellent set of Angus bulls and females.

The high selling bull on the day was lot 30, Chestnut GD Conversation 697, a Feb. 2017 son of SAC Convesation from Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, MN selling to Jason Kelly, Red Deer AB, CA.

Selling at $11,000 was lot 42, S&R Solidarity J701, a Jan 2017 son of Connealy Consensus 7229 from S&R Angus, Westin, WI to Sandage Angus, Gordon, NE.

Lot 21, Weber Dakota Connection 53E, a Mar, 2017 son of PVF Insight 0129 consigned by JT Weber Family Cattle, Lake Benton, MN sold to Jon Albrecht, Howard, SD for $8500.

Lot 40X, Vin-Mar Long Range 7556, a Feb. 2017 son of FAR Long Range, a consignment from Vin-Mar Cattle Co., Gordon, NE sold to Warren Scheenen, Rushville, NE for $8500

Minow Ranch, Olive, MT got lot 39X, Bullerman Cash 7032, a Jan. 17 son of Barstow Cash consigned by Bullerman Angus, Adrian, MN for $8250.

The high selling female was lot 2, S&R Entella J734, an Apr. 2017 daughter of Moore Ft. Knox 209 consigned by S&R Angus, Weston, WI selling to Rowdy Roper Moore, Winner, SD for $5250.

Lot 1, Black Ace Next UP 778e, May, 2017 daughter of BCII MLA Next UP 015 selling to Casey Perman, Glenham, SD for $4000. This heifer was a consignment from White Ranch, Menomonie WI.

Lot 13, K&J Hazel 587, a Feb. 2017 daughter of PVF Insight 0129 from K&J Angus, Larchwood, IA sold to Loren Halma, Inwood, IA for $4000.

Also selling at $4000 was lot 15, SJW Ms Prosecutor 1310 1771, a Jan. 2017 daughter of Brooking Prosecutor consigned by Wiesler Angus, Orient, SD selling to John Giesen, Faulkton, SD.