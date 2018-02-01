Black Hills Stock Show Black Hills Gold Rush Embryo Sale

Date: Jan. 29, 2018

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

3 Flushes – $9,667

101 Embryos – $922

There was an excellent crowd on hand for the Annual BHSS Gold Rush sale held during the 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show.

The top selling flush was lot 22, from Fawcett Elm Creek Ranch, Ree Heights, SD. The offering was the right to flush any female in the herd, selling to Lane Peterson, Holabird, South Dakota, for $19,000

The top selling embryos were from Thomas Ranch, Harrold, South Dakota, lot 9, 3 unsexed embryos out of TR Ms Katie 4724 B ET and sired by M & M Outsider 4003, selling to RBM Livestock, Florence, South Dakota, for $1,900 each.

Selling at $1,700 per embryo was lot 10A, 3 sexed female ebmryos out of TR Ms, Randi 0633X, also by M & M Outsider 4003 from Thomas Ranch to RBM Livestock.

Lot 15A, also from Thomas Ranch to RBM Livestock were 3 embryos out of TR Mx Montella 1572Y sired by M & M Outsider, selling at $1,600 each.

Lot 5, 3 unsexed embryos out Bush Blackbird 8708 sired by KR Casino 6423 sold to Pleasant Valley Farm, Brookville, MD for $1,500 each.