Bruner Angus Turn Out Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: June 4, 2018

Location: Rugby Livestock Auction Rugby, ND

Auctioneer: Vern Frey

Averages:

25 Registered Yearling Angus Bull – $4,260

15 Commercial Heifers – $1,325

Lot 1 at $7,500, BAR INTUITION 717, Reg 18968607, Dob 3-13-2017, sold to Jim and Mike Rott, Anamoose, ND.

Lot 2 at $7,000, BAR 3114 REGIS 7012, Dob 4-07-2017, Reg 18968582, sold to Delanis Vetter, Harvey, ND.

Lot 9 at $7,000, BAR INTUITION, 7167 Dob 3-07-2017, Reg 18981420, sold to Carlson Angus Ranch Regent, ND.