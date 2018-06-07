Bruner Angus Turn Out Bull Sale
June 7, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: June 4, 2018
Location: Rugby Livestock Auction Rugby, ND
Auctioneer: Vern Frey
Averages:
25 Registered Yearling Angus Bull – $4,260
15 Commercial Heifers – $1,325
Lot 1 at $7,500, BAR INTUITION 717, Reg 18968607, Dob 3-13-2017, sold to Jim and Mike Rott, Anamoose, ND.
Lot 2 at $7,000, BAR 3114 REGIS 7012, Dob 4-07-2017, Reg 18968582, sold to Delanis Vetter, Harvey, ND.
Lot 9 at $7,000, BAR INTUITION, 7167 Dob 3-07-2017, Reg 18981420, sold to Carlson Angus Ranch Regent, ND.
